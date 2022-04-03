Left Menu

Tunisia doubles phosphate production in first quarter of year

Tunisia doubles phosphate production in first quarter of year
Tunisia's phosphate production doubled to 1.3 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, a senior official in state-run Gafsa Phosphate told Reuters on Sunday.

He added that the company aims to produce 5.5 million tonnes of phosphate this year compared to 3.7 million tonnes last year.

