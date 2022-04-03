Tunisia doubles phosphate production in first quarter of year

Tunisia's phosphate production doubled to 1.3 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year, a senior official in state-run Gafsa Phosphate told Reuters on Sunday.

He added that the company aims to produce 5.5 million tonnes of phosphate this year compared to 3.7 million tonnes last year.

