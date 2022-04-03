Left Menu

Leopard strays into villager's home in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, tranquilised

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 03-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 19:25 IST
Leopard strays into villager's home in Bengal's Jalpaiguri, tranquilised
  • India

A leopard that strayed into a residential area and entered a villager’s home in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district had been tranquilised and rescued, forest officials said on Sunday.

Panic had gripped Uttar Khalpara village in the Mal subdivision of the district on Saturday evening when the leopard had sneaked into the house of one Amal Roy, and hid under a bed.

A team of officers from Kranti police outpost along with forest department employees reached the spot around midnight, and managed to put the big cat to sleep with a tranquiliser.

Nobody sustained any injury during the incident, a forest official said.

The leopard was taken to a welfare centre in Lataguri where it will be treated and then released in the wild habitat, the official added.

