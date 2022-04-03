Assam: Sexual harassment accused paraded with garland of shoes

The police arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 7-year-old minor girl in Assam's Biswanath district on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kathonibari area in Biswanath district where a group of villagers thrashed the man, painted his face and paraded him with shoes tied to a string around his neck. The accused was identified as Mohim Bora, aged 56. The mother of the victim minor girl said that when her daughter was playing in front of the accused person's house, he lured the girl and took her inside his house and allegedly molested her.

Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police, Biswanath district told ANI, "The accused was arrested and a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act." "The man had molested the minor girl and we will take action as per the law," Doley added further. (ANI)

