Left Menu

EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas deliveries - German defence ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:16 IST
EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas deliveries - German defence ministry
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union must discuss an import ban on Russian gas deliveries after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv, the German defence ministry said on Sunday.

"There has to be a response. Such crimes must not remain without a response," the ministry quoted Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying in an interview.

The tweet continued to cite Lambrecht as saying that EU ministers would also have to discuss an end to Russian gas deliveries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

Tata Motors delivers 712 EVs to individual customers in single day

India
2
Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed covering war

Ukrainian photographer and Reuters contributor, Maksim Levin, killed coverin...

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Vaccination after COVID improves immunity; ivermectin fails in major trial and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists publish the first complete human genome; Va...

 Global
4
NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See pics

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spots Perseverance rover from space - See...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022