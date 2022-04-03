EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas deliveries - German defence ministry
The European Union must discuss an import ban on Russian gas deliveries after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv, the German defence ministry said on Sunday.
"There has to be a response. Such crimes must not remain without a response," the ministry quoted Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht as saying in an interview.
The tweet continued to cite Lambrecht as saying that EU ministers would also have to discuss an end to Russian gas deliveries.
