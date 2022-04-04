Left Menu

Fire at disaster control room near Thane ZP headquarters

A fire broke out at the disaster control room of the Thane Zilla Parishads health department on Monday, civic officials said, adding that nobody was injured. The fire was doused within 30 minutes after it broke out by fire brigade personnel and a team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC of the Thane municipal corporation, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-04-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 10:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out at the disaster control room of the Thane Zilla Parishad's health department on Monday, civic officials said, adding that nobody was injured. The fire that erupted around 6 AM destroyed a photocopy machine and cables in the disaster control room situated near the Zilla Parishad headquarters on Station Road. The fire was doused within 30 minutes after it broke out by fire brigade personnel and a team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane municipal corporation, the official said. The cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately, he said.

