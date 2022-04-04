French President Macron: new sanctions on Russia needed after killings in Ukraine's Bucha
04-04-2022
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that more sanctions on Russia were needed after Ukraine accused Russian forces of the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.
Macron told France Inter radio that there were "very clear clues" indicating that Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.
Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.
