French President Macron: new sanctions on Russia needed after killings in Ukraine's Bucha

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-04-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 12:23 IST
French President Macron: new sanctions on Russia needed after killings in Ukraine's Bucha
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that more sanctions on Russia were needed after Ukraine accused Russian forces of the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Macron told France Inter radio that there were "very clear clues" indicating that Russian forces were responsible for war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia on Sunday denied its forces were responsible for the deaths of civilians in the town of Bucha and said Ukraine had staged a performance for the Western media.

