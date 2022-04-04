MoHUA Secretary inspects ongoing construction work of Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Secretary and Chairman of National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Manoj Joshi inspected the ongoing construction work of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor on Sunday. He was accompanied by the Managing Director of NCRTC Vinay Kumar Singh here on Sunday, an official statement said.

The officials started the visit from Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station which is being developed by NCRTC as a mega transport hub. Joshi was apprised about the Multi-Modal-Integration scheme for seamless commuter movement at this RRTS station where all the three RRTS corridors of Phase 1 will converge and will also be interoperable.

He then overviewed the construction of the RRTS bridge over the Yamuna River and the Anand Vihar RRTS station site. MD NCRTC briefed Secretary about the Anand Vihar RRTS station being uniquely designed for efficient multimodal integration. Secretary was also informed that four Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be working in Delhi; two from Anand Vihar towards New Ashok Nagar and two from Anand Vihar to Sahibabad. The first TBM has already been launched for its journey in the last month.

During his visit to one of the Casting Yard for the project, MD explained to the Secretary the strategic decision to adopt the Precast technique in the implementation of RRTS to obtain high-quality concrete and optimization of construction period as the corridor is being constructed majorly at the centre or side of busy highways. The Secretary also reviewed the Ghaziabad Receiving Sub Station (RSS), built for supplying power on the priority section of the RRTS corridor.

He inspected the installation of state-of-the-art systems and sophisticated electrical equipment and visited the Ghaziabad RRTS station site, the highest and largest among the 25 stations on this corridor as the RRTS alignment crosses over the Delhi Metro viaduct and a flyover at this location. The officials explained the proposed traffic integration plan in this highly busy zone and various initiatives being taken by NCRTC in this regard. Following that the Secretary inspected the Guldhar RRTS station and the ongoing track laying work near it.

MD Vijay Kumar told that the 23rd Launching Gantry for construction of superstructures of the viaduct has been installed recently for the 82 km long corridor. Such massive deployment of resources is the first of its kind in the country for the implementation of any urban transport system. He was briefed about various measures being taken by NCRTC to ensure minimum inconvenience to the local public during construction including construction being carried out within barricaded zones, deployment of traffic marshals to manage traffic etc.

The visit concluded at the RRTS Duhai Depot, wherein Secretary reviewed the construction progress, admin building, ongoing electrical work, track laying activities and the prototype of the RRTS train. MD Vijay Kumar showcased the modern and commuter-centric interiors of India's first Regional Rail including a luggage rack facility, Mobile, laptop charging facility at every seat, provision of wheelchair space for differently-abled and stretcher space for emergency medical transit, dynamic route map display among others.

The 82 km long Delhi-Meerut corridor is likely to be operational by March 2025. It is being developed to connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut with the help of high-speed trains. (ANI)

