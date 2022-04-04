TN CM hands over keys of vehicles to HR & CE staff

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department inducted 69 new vehicles to be used by its senior officials with Chief Minister M K Stalin handing over the keys of the vehicles here on Monday.

The vehicles were procured at a cost of Rs 5.08 crore and the move gives effect to the government announcement made in the Assembly to provide the vehicles to HR & CE department. ''The government during the demand for grants for the department for 2021-22 fiscal announced to provide 108 vehicles at a cost of Rs 8 crore. About 69 vehicles have been purchased in the first phase for Rs 5.08 crore,'' an official release here said.

As a token gesture, Stalin handed over the keys to two drivers at a function held at the Secretariat here in the presence of HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu. Tourism, Culture and HR & CE Principal Secretary B Chandra Mohan, HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran and Additional Commissioner R Kannan were among the officials who were present on the occasion.

Since the DMK government took over in May 2021, it has launched numerous initiatives through the HR & CE department including launching round-the-clock free annadhanam scheme at five temples across the state, renovating 100 temples, tanks and gardens, besides granting permission to take up renovation at 1,000 temples, the release added.

