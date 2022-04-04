Delhi Police files case against Twitter handles for circulating info to incite hatred between communal groups

Delhi Police (DP) on Monday registered cases against some Twitter handles for tweets in circulation having content that could incite enmity, hatred, and ill-will between two communal groups. DP official informed today that cases have been registered in Mukherjee Nagar Police Station against some Twitter handles for tweets in circulation having content that could incite enmity, hatred, and ill-will between two communal groups. An investigation is underway.

In the morning today, Delhi Police has registered three FIRs in connection with the alleged hate speech delivered at a Maha Panchayat organised on Sunday in New Delhi's Burari ground, and said that legal action is being taken against those spreading rumours on social media. The first FIR has been filed for organising the programme without due grant of permission from the police. The police have filed an FIR against the organiser of the event (Preet Singh, founder of the Save India Foundation).

The second FIR has been filed against the alleged mishandling of journalists present at the event. The third FIR has been filed for spreading misinformation (hate speech) on social media. Further investigation is underway. On Sunday Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest of Ghaziabad's Dasna Devi Temple and an accused in the Haridwar hate speech case, triggered another controversy by allegedly promoting communal violence.

Narsinghanand was speaking at an event organised by Preet Singh, founder of Save India Foundation, where around 200 people had gathered to participate in a "Hindu Mahapanchayat". The foundation had earlier held similar controversial events in Haridwar and at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised. (ANI)

