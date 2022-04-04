Left Menu

CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 17:39 IST
CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar
Visuals from the spot. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. "Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022