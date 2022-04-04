Left Menu

Exxon makes final investment decision on fourth Guyana offshore project

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:09 IST
Exxon makes final investment decision on fourth Guyana offshore project

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it has made a final investment decision for the Yellowtail development project off the coast of Guyana after receiving government and regulatory approvals.

The company's fourth, and largest, project in the Stabroek block is expected to produce about 250,000 barrels of oil per day starting in 2025.

Also Read: Small Guyana faces big hit from rising food prices, says president

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
3
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022