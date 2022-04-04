Left Menu

EU must accelerate new package of sanctions against Russia -Belgian Finance Minister

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:30 IST
EU must accelerate new package of sanctions against Russia -Belgian Finance Minister
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union must accelerate a new package of measures against Russia after discoveries of civilian killings in north Ukraine, the Belgian Finance Minister said on Monday, adding his country would not oppose any sanctions against the Russian oil sector.

"After the atrocities that we have seen and witnessed yesterday in Ukraine, I think that we really should accelerate the process of a fifth package of sanctions and of course (...) these sanctions need to have a huge and a higher impact on Russia than on the European Union", Vincent Van Peteghem told reporters on entering finance ministers talks in Luxembourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022