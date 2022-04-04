ICCC delegation visits Jammu; discusses investment and trade opportunities

A delegation of Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) on Monday visited Jammu and discussed investment and trade opportunities with thrust on exports from Jammu and Kashmir to Canada, an official spokesman said.

The delegation headed by President ICCC Ripudaman S Dhillon held a special session with officials and private stakeholders including principal secretary industries and commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Managing Director J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) Ankita Kar.

The spokesman said the JKTPO and ICCC will work in partnership for enhancing bilateral trade between India and Canada. Described J&K as a hub of exponential opportunities and a virgin territory from the aspect of attracting global attention and investment, Thakur said J&K has huge potential in the sectors of hospitality and tourism.

Kar presented views, policies, incentives and potential export products of the Union Territory with specific focus on GI products.

President ICCC said the focus would be accorded on sectors like agriculture, hospitality, immigration, realty, information technology and infrastructure. ''All these sectors have incredible potential to become instrumental in the growth story for enhancing trade relations between the two countries," Dhillon said. He said growing interest of Indo-Canadian Diaspora into "Make in India" products will also encourage Canada to further strengthen their trade ties with India especially J&K's unique products having huge market and liking world over. He invited JKTPO to start a help desk in Canada.

The event focused on promotion of investment and exports along with facilitating business linkages and direct dialogue between the Indo-Canadian delegation and their extended network with industrial representatives from J&K, the spokesman said.

He said the discussions revolved around promoting exports of traditional exportable products from J&K like Saffron, Basmati Rice, Pashmina and Kani Shawls, Carpets, Honey, Kashmiri Chilli, Walnuts besides innovative ideas like Medical Tourism.

On the occasion, women entrepreneurs, start-ups and exporters presented their products and services from sectors like education, handloom and handicrafts, agro-based and horticulture products before the delegation which received overwhelming response, the spokesman said.

