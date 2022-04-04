Left Menu

Aurangabad tops in PMFME proposals sanctioned in Maha, says official

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:33 IST
Aurangabad tops in PMFME proposals sanctioned in Maha, says official
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@PMFMEScheme)
  • Country:
  • India

Aurangabad is first in Maharashtra in the number of sanctioned proposals under the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, with the district getting 107 projects, Collector Sunil Chavan said on Monday.

An official said 3,218 proposals were sanctioned nationwide in the PMFME Scheme, of which 579 are from Maharashtra, which was the highest for any state, followed by 321 from Andhra Pradesh and 295 from Karnataka. ''The total number of proposals sanctioned from Aurangabad is 107, which is the highest in Maharashtra, followed by Sangli and Pune,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022