Aurangabad tops in PMFME proposals sanctioned in Maha, says official

Aurangabad is first in Maharashtra in the number of sanctioned proposals under the Prime Minister Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises scheme, with the district getting 107 projects, Collector Sunil Chavan said on Monday.

An official said 3,218 proposals were sanctioned nationwide in the PMFME Scheme, of which 579 are from Maharashtra, which was the highest for any state, followed by 321 from Andhra Pradesh and 295 from Karnataka. ''The total number of proposals sanctioned from Aurangabad is 107, which is the highest in Maharashtra, followed by Sangli and Pune,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)