Delhi to have summer action plan to fight pollution: Gopal Rai

The Delhi government will prepare a summer action plan to fight pollution in the capital on the lines of a similar plan being implemented in the winter season, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Rai said both long-term and short-term measures will be taken from April to September under the summer action plan.

He said the plan will focus on road dust, industrial pollution, open burning of garbage, fires at landfill sites, increasing green cover on the roadside, rejuvenation of water bodies, parks, sapling plantation, tree transplantation monitoring, phasing out of single-use plastics, development of an eco-waste park, city forests, urban farming etc.

''We held a meeting of the departments concerned. We decided to create a summer action plan for the April to September period on the lines of the winter action plan. Agencies concerned have been asked to prepare their respective plan by April 11,'' Rai said at a press conference.

Last year, the city government had implemented a 10-point action plan to check the worsening of air pollution in the winter season. The plan focused on stubble burning, dust, burning of garbage, fireworks, installation of smog tower, identification of more polluting sites, strengthening of green war rooms, and vehicular emissions.

The minister also stressed that 31 percent of the air pollution in Delhi comes from local sources and the rest is from outside.

''I have repeatedly requested the Centre to tackle the air pollution issue at the regional level. It's not our problem alone. We have been taking steps to reduce pollution from local sources. We demand that the Centre conduct joint review meetings with the states on a monthly basis,'' he said.

The minister also said the number of good air quality days in Delhi have increased from 53 in 2018 to 72 in 2021 and the number of poor air quality days reduced from 114 in 2018 to 82 in 2021 on account of anti-air pollution steps taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

