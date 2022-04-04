Left Menu

Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J-K's Shopian

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian on Monday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-04-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 21:59 IST
Kashmiri Pandit shot at by terrorists in J-K's Shopian
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kashmiri Pandit was shot at by terrorists in Shopian on Monday. Shopian Police received information about a terror crime incident in the Choutigam area of Shopian, where terrorists had fired upon a civilian at 8 pm. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon a Kashmiri pandit identified as Bal Krishan near his house at Choutigam Shopian. In this terror incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries," the police said in a statement. The injured man was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. The area has been cordoned and searches in the area are going on. Earlier, two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Later, one jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022