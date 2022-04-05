Germany open to EU ban on Russian coal - Lindner

Germany would consider backing a European Union embargo on Russian coal, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc needed to wean itself off energy imports from Russia as soon as possible.

Lindner, who was speaking at a meeting of EU finance ministers, said Germany was open to tightening sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)