Germany open to EU ban on Russian coal - Lindner

Reuters | Updated: 05-04-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 16:54 IST
Christian Lindner Image Credit: Wikipedia
Germany would consider backing a European Union embargo on Russian coal, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, adding that the bloc needed to wean itself off energy imports from Russia as soon as possible.

Lindner, who was speaking at a meeting of EU finance ministers, said Germany was open to tightening sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

