Left Menu

4,055 PSA plants commissioned to enhance medical oxygen production capacity: Govt

A total of 4,055 pressure swing adsorption PSA plants have been commissioned in the country, including those under PM-CARES, to enhance the capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level, the government said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 19:25 IST
4,055 PSA plants commissioned to enhance medical oxygen production capacity: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country, including those under PM-CARES, to enhance the capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level, the government said on Tuesday. As on April 4, as many as 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states and Union Territories, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said in Rajya Sabha.

''As on 4th April 2022, 4,055 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants have been commissioned in the country. This includes PSA plants under PM-CARES, PSUs of various central ministries, and other sources to enhance capacity of medical oxygen production and supply at the facility level. ''As on 4th April, 2022, 4,02,517 oxygen cylinders and 1,13,858 oxygen concentrators have been allocated to states/UTs,'' she said in a written response.

Under ECRP Phase II, funds for installation of 884 Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) storage tanks with 1,170 Medical Gas Pipeline Systems (MGPS) have also been provided to states, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022