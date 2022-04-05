U.N. chief warns Ukraine war one of greatest challenges to international order

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the Security Council on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order "because of its nature, intensity, and consequences."

Guterres said the war was putting even more pressure on the developing world, with more than 1.2 billion people particularly vulnerable to to spiking food, energy and fertilizer costs. "We are already seeing some countries move from vulnerability into crisis, and signs of serious social unrest," he added.

