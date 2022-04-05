U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian darknet market and crypto exchange

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Tuesday on a Russia-based darknet market site and a cryptocurrency exchange that it said operates primarily out of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The sanctions against Russia-Based Hydra and currency exchange Garantex, published on the Treasury Department's website, "send a message today to criminals that you cannot hide on the darknet or their forums, and you cannot hide in Russia or anywhere else in the world," U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

