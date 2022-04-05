Left Menu

Ayush Ministry to organise Yoga Mahotsav at Red Fort on World Health Day

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush is organizing a grand programme for the demonstration of the common Yoga protocol at Red Fort on April 7.

On the occasion of World Health Day, the Ministry of Ayush is organizing a grand programme for the demonstration of the common Yoga protocol at Red Fort on April 7. According to the Ministry of Ayush, the programme will be held between 6.30 am-8 am backdrop of 15th August Park, Red Fort on Thursday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is expected to be the Chief Guest of the program. The event will be graced by the presence of several Union Ministers, Members of the Parliament, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in Delhi, prominent sportspersons and Yoga gurus.

The Ministry with its various stakeholders has chalked out a 100 days' countdown programme for the 8th International Day of Yoga wherein 100 organizations are promoting yoga in 100 cities. The Ministry of Ayush is the nodal Ministry for observation of the International Day of Yoga (IDY). Every year, the main event of IDY observation is a mass yoga demonstration which is led by Prime Minister himself. The preparations for IDY-2022 are already underway.

Notably, 75 days' countdown is an important event in observation of the International Day of Yoga every year. The Ministry hopes to inspire a "Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing" through Yoga in the 75 -day countdown to IDY-2022. As the upcoming 8th International Day of Yoga is falling in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav year, the Ministry proposes to observe IDY at 75 iconic sites across the country. This countdown program is already in progress and observation of IDY-2022 is gaining momentum. (ANI)

