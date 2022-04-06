Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given documents about outstanding issues to IAEA
Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told a televised news conference on Wednesday.
Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog last month agreed on a three-month plan that in the best case will resolve the long-stalled issue of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites in the country, removing an obstacle to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.
