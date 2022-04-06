Left Menu

Iran nuclear chief says Tehran has given documents about outstanding issues to IAEA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:17 IST
Iran has handed over documents related to outstanding issues to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami told a televised news conference on Wednesday.

Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog last month agreed on a three-month plan that in the best case will resolve the long-stalled issue of uranium particles found at old but undeclared sites in the country, removing an obstacle to reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

