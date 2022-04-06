Left Menu

Fire at Italian lake villa seized from Russian TV host Soloviev

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev in the northern Italian town of Menaggio, on the shores of Lake Como, causing limited damage, firefighters said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:00 IST
Fire at Italian lake villa seized from Russian TV host Soloviev
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a villa belonging to Russian state TV host Vladimir Soloviev in the northern Italian town of Menaggio, on the shores of Lake Como, causing limited damage, firefighters said. The house is one of two properties worth in total 8 million euros ($8.72 million) owned by Soloviev around Italy's Lake Como that Italian police said they seized after he and other oligarchs were placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Carabinieri police said by phone they were investigating the fire, which is suspected arson, without giving further details. A spokesman for the Como fire brigarde said it had intervened at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) to extinguish the fire, which he said was started using tyres.

"The operation was completed at 8 a.m. and the damage was limited", he said, adding the two-storey building was under renovation and uninhabited. ($1 = 0.9171 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

Delhi govt schools to offer German language course

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022