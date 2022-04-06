FDI in TN increased by 41.5 %, more investments via GIM 2023 likely: CM

The Tamil Nadu government made a remarkable turnaround in image as an ideal global investment destination, leading to an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) by 41.5 per cent, and steps would be taken to attract more investments in the State by organising a global investors meet (GIM) by 2023-end, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

Efforts would also be taken to attract more investments through the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland in May, an event in Hanover in Germany, a Global Offshore Wind in June in England and the US, he said. Making a statement in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government, under the DMK, succeeded in getting thousands of crores of rupees as investments.

''Tamil Nadu has signed 130 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for investments to the tune of Rs 68,375 crore to generate 2,05,802 jobs since the DMK came to power 10 months ago,'' the Chief Minister said. Referring to his four-day trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, he said the Tamil Nadu government inked agreements on investments of Rs 6,100 crore and these could generate job opportunities to 15,100 people.

From April to December 2021, FDI increased by 41.5 per cent. ''We will attract more investments through the GIM which will be held by 2023-end, and generate employment opportunities,'' Stalin said and claimed the various measures taken by the government has increased investors' confidence.

Further, Guidance, an agency facilitating investments in Tamil Nadu, has won the Best Investment Promoting Agency Award in the Asia-Oceania Region, he said.

