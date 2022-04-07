Left Menu

Three missiles fall near refinery in Iraq's Erbil, no casualties -state media

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 07-04-2022 01:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 01:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

Three missiles fell near an oil refinery in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday without causing any casualties or damage, Kurdistan anti-terrorism authorities said in a statement.

Iraq's state news agency cited the statement as saying "initial information show the missiles were launched from Nineveh" province in Iraq. Sources in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) told Reuters that the refinery is owned by Iraqi Kurdish businessman Baz Karim Barzanji, the CEO of a major domestic energy company called KAR Group and whose home was hit by Iranian ballistic missiles last month.

In March, Iran attacked Erbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.

