PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 7

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 06:29 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Johnson aims for fivefold boost to offshore wind power capacity on.ft.com/3jdDfrm - Blackstone weighs takeover bid for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia on.ft.com/37q3VlZ

- Facebook owner Meta targets finance with 'Zuck Bucks' and creator coins on.ft.com/3uiiJfM - Nine senior WarnerMedia executives quit on eve of Discovery takeover on.ft.com/3KgUd4c

Overview - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce plans on Thursday to increase Britain's offshore wind power capacity fivefold by the end of the decade as part of a push to make 95 per cent of the country's electricity "low carbon" by 2030.

- Blackstone Inc is weighing a takeover bid for Italian infrastructure group Atlantia SpA, the manager of motorways, toll roads and airports across Europe, in what would be one the largest buyouts in the booming infrastructure industry, said people briefed about the matter. - Meta Platforms Inc has drawn up plans to introduce virtual coins, tokens and lending services to its apps, as Facebook's parent company pursues its finance ambitions despite the collapse of a project to launch a cryptocurrency.

- The chief executive of WarnerMedia and most of his senior leadership team are leaving the company on the eve of its takeover by rival Discovery, a mass turnover in the top ranks at one of Hollywood's largest empires. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

