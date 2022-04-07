Left Menu

Flight services at Bagdogra airport suspended temprorily due to damage on runway

Regular flight services at Bagdogra customs airport at Siliguri in West Bengal, have been temporarily suspended for a couple of hours due to damage on the runway, on Thursday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-04-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 13:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regular flight services at Bagdogra customs airport at Siliguri in West Bengal, have been temprorily suspended for a couple of hours due to damage on the runway, on Thursday. Flight operations at Bagdogra customs airport were temporarily suspended from 7 am on Thursday for the next few hours due to some damage problems on the runway. Many passengers were stuck at the airport due to the sudden crisis.

SpiceJet airline on its official Twitter account stated that the runway closure at Bagdogra might affect the consequential flights. The tweet read, "Due to runway closure in Bagdogra (IXB) till 11 am, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Meanwhile flight services suspended did not resume till 1 pm. Waiting for hours many passengers were stuck at the airport due to the sudden crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

