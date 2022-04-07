BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Poll OpinionWay-Kea Partners
Poll OpinionWay - Kea Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 26%, LE PEN 22%, MELENCHON 17%, PECRESSE 9%, ZEMMOUR 9% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 53% OF VOTE VS LE PEN
Survey of 2,043 respondents was conducted between April 4-7; margin of error was between +/- 1 and 2.2 pts.
