Estonia to stop importing Russian gas, will lease LNG terminal with Finland

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-04-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Estonia will stop importing Russian gas and will instead lease a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal together with Finland by autumn, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday, according to a report by the BNS news agency.

"We must stop buying gas from the Putin regime, which is using the money in the war against Ukraine, as soon as possible," she told a news conference in Tallinn, according to BNS.

Her government did not set a date for an end to imports from Russia. It will lease the LNG terminal by autumn and will purchase 1 terrawatt hour worth of supply, BNS said.

