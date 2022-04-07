Left Menu

UK publishes energy strategy document

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:16 IST
UK publishes energy strategy document
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain published its latest energy strategy document on Thursday, setting out plans to expand nuclear and offshore wind power and increase its independence of supply.

"For years, governments have dodged the big decisions on energy, but not this one," Johnson said in a foreword to the document which was published on the government website.

"We've got the ambition, we've got the vision – and, with this plan, we're going to bring clean, affordable, secure power to the people for generations to come."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022