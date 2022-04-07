Left Menu

Terrorists fire upon driver in J-K's Pulwama

Terrorists fired upon a non-local driver at Yader in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police.

Terrorists fire upon driver in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Terrorists fired upon a non-local driver at Yader in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, said police. Locals took the injured person to the District Hospital where his condition was declared stable, police said.

The area has been cordoned off. On Wednesday, two terrorists, belonging to different proscribed organisations, were killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Pulwama district. In a joint operation launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, multiple joint mobile vehicle check posts were established in the general area of Awantipura in Pulwama based on the specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The neutralised terrorist was identified as Shafat Muzafar Sofi resident of Batagund, who had joined proscribed terror tanzeem AGuH on October 8, 2021. Meanwhile, the second terrorist was a member of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) since August 21, 2021. He was identified as Umar Nabi Teli resident of Lodu, Awantipura. (ANI)

