Left Menu

IEA decision for collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels welcomed

In the interest of collaborating with like minded countries on these positive initiatives, Government of India is examining what it can do to support these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:23 IST
IEA decision for collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels welcomed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Government of India welcomes the announcement by the International Energy Agency for collective oil stock release of 120 million barrels. Government of India has also taken note of the US Government's decision, late last month, to release 180 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves, over the next 6 months, to calm rising global fuel prices.

In the interest of collaborating with like-minded countries on these positive initiatives, Government of India is examining what it can do to support these actions.

As a major consumer of energy, India has consistently espoused the importance of stable, affordable and accessible global energy markets. Government of India, therefore, hopes that these initiatives will bring equanimity to global energy markets.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022