Germany will need to use transition period to implement Russian coal ban - Scholz

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 03:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will need to use the full transition period to implement a ban on Russian coal under European Union sanctions, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

The EU's ambassadors agreed a fifth sanctions package on Russia, including a coal embargo, with a 120 day wind-down period to give EU member states time to find alternative suppliers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

