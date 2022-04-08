Germany will need to use transition period to implement Russian coal ban - Scholz
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-04-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 03:03 IST
Germany will need to use the full transition period to implement a ban on Russian coal under European Union sanctions, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.
The EU's ambassadors agreed a fifth sanctions package on Russia, including a coal embargo, with a 120 day wind-down period to give EU member states time to find alternative suppliers.
