FCI's wheat procurement drive in Delhi from Saturday: AAP agri minister Gopal Rai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 15:35 IST
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the Food Corporation of India (FCI) will start procuring wheat at minimum support price from farmers in Delhi at the Narela and Najafgarh mandis on Saturday.

A counter will be set up at each of the mandis for the registration of farmers and they will be allotted time to bring their produce to the market and sell it to the FCI, he said.

Rai also said the Village Development Board will hold a two-day special camp on May 11 and 12 to speed up developmental work in villages that had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials from all the departments concerned, including the Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Revenue Department and municipal corporations will participate in the camp. The government has set aside Rs 200 crore to carry out developmental work in Delhi's villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

