Ukraine energy system not under threat, says minister

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:23 IST
Ukraine's energy system is not under threat despite the invasion by Russian forces and it has ended the winter heating season with over 9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage facilities, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

Speaking on national television, Halushchenko said there was also more than 1 million tonnes of coal, used in thermal power generation, in reserve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

