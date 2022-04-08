Ukraine energy system not under threat, says minister

Ukraine's energy system is not under threat despite the invasion by Russian forces and it has ended the winter heating season with over 9 billion cubic metres of gas in storage facilities, energy minister Herman Halushchenko said on Friday.

Speaking on national television, Halushchenko said there was also more than 1 million tonnes of coal, used in thermal power generation, in reserve.

