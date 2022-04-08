Iraq says OPEC+ commitment to output target absorbed excess oil supply
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:08 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
The commitment of the OPEC+ group of oil exporting nations to agreed output targets has contributed to absorbing an excess of supply in the market, Iraq's state-news agency cited the oil ministry as saying on Friday.
Also Read: Ericsson CEO faces investor ire over handling of Iraq probe
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
Advertisement