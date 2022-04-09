Left Menu

Kin of toddler suffering from genetic disorder seek Raj govt help to procure Rs 16-cr injection

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2022 01:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 01:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The parents of a Rajasthan toddler suffering from a rare genetic disorder on Friday met Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and sought his support for procuring a life-saving injection that costs Rs 16 crore.

Hailing from Narwa village of Nagaur district, 18-month-old Tanishk suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

His parents, Deepika Kanwar and Shaitan Singh, met Meena, who in turn asked them to seek help from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

''We have already met the chief minister, who had assured us of help,'' Singh said.

He said Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal had also raised the issue in Parliament and recently Prime Minister Narendra Modi had waived tax on the life-saving injection.

He added this has given his family hope that they will be able to raise money for the injection through crowdfunding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

