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DeChambeau Dominates at Johannesburg: A Birdie's Strong Lead

Bryson DeChambeau showcased impressive skill, leading the inaugural LIV Golf event in Johannesburg after the second round by sinking a critical birdie on the 18th hole. His two-shot lead places him ahead of competitors David Puig and Brandon Grace, as Torque team claims top spot in team rankings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:39 IST
DeChambeau Dominates at Johannesburg: A Birdie's Strong Lead
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Bryson DeChambeau demonstrated remarkable proficiency in Johannesburg on Friday, securing a two-shot lead in the inaugural LIV Golf event on African soil. His performance included a crucial birdie on the par-five 18th hole, resulting in a six under-par 65 and a tournament total of 14 under-par. DeChambeau's closest competitors, David Puig and local hero Brandon Grace, trail by two strokes.

On the Jack Nicklaus-designed par 71 course, DeChambeau thrilled the anticipated 100,000 spectators with an eagle and seven birdies, although he was not without missteps, recording a double bogey on the par-four 12th. The Southern Guards, featuring South African talents Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Grace, and Charl Schwartzel, initially led the team competition, powered by enthusiastic local support.

However, they were edged out by the team Torque, which clinched the top spot with a combined score of 36 under-par, overtaking the Southern Guards' 34 under-par score. The thrilling competition showcases the intense rivalry and skill evident in the LIV Golf event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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