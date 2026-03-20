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Trainee Manager Arrested for Theft at Delhi Service Apartment

A trainee manager at a service apartment in southwest Delhi has been arrested for allegedly stealing over Rs 1.25 lakh from the reception counter. The suspect, identified as Sahil, allegedly committed the theft and was caught after a police investigation. Cash and goods purchased with the stolen money were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:41 IST
Trainee Manager Arrested for Theft at Delhi Service Apartment
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A 23-year-old trainee manager at a service apartment in southwest Delhi's Palam area has been apprehended for allegedly pilfering over Rs 1.25 lakh from the establishment's reception, authorities announced on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Sahil alias Gaurav from Dwarka, was discovered following a complaint filed by another manager, R. Vijay, who reported the missing cash from the reception desk on March 11. CCTV footage implicated Sahil as the culprit, captured around 8:40 PM on the same day.

With the assistance of technical surveillance, Sahil was apprehended from Dwarka Mor on March 15. A subsequent search recovered Rs 61,400 in cash and another Rs 50,000 at his residence. Additional items worth Rs 10,500, bought with the stolen funds, were retrieved from his associate's home in Sewak Park. The case remains under investigation as Sahil is remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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