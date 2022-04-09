Left Menu

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management teams for a swift response towards dousing the fire that broke out in the national capital's Azad Market area early Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:11 IST
CM Kejriwal lauds efforts by fire brigade, disaster management teams for swift response in Delhi's Aazad Market fire
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded efforts of the fire brigade and disaster management teams for a swift response towards dousing the fire that broke out in the national capital's Azad Market area early Saturday morning. The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery to the people who were injured in the fire mishap.

"The sad news of this incident fire was received in the morning. Thank God that there was no loss of life. The fire brigade and disaster management teams have handled the situation with great gusto," tweeted Kejriwal. "I wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident," he added.

A total of five persons received minor injuries after several shops were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Azad Market area earlier today, the fire department said. All the injured are safe and in stable condition.

After a call at 4.40 am today informing about the blaze in the Azad Market main road area, 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control, fire department officials said. The main building where the fire originated collapsed and Disaster management teams including JCBs had to be called to remove the debris from the collapsed building.

The fire department had said that legal action is being initiated against the shop. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

