Seventh centre of Ramkrishna Math in Guj to come up in Ahmedabad district

The seventh center of Ramkrishna Math in Gujarat will be built on a 7.5-acre plot in Sanand taluka of Ahmedabad district, an ashram head said on Saturday. A ground-breaking ceremony was performed on the land near Lekhambha village by Swami Suhitanandji Maharaj, the vice-president of Ramkrishna Mission, in the presence of state Forest Minister Kiritsinh Rana on Saturday.

Lekhambha village is around 30 km from Ahmedabad.

''After a long wait and seeing over 100 parcels of land around Ahmedabad, the center of Ramkrishna Math and Mission will be built in Lekhambha near Ahmedabad in Sanand taluka,'' Swami Nikhileshwaranand head of Rajkot Ramkrishna Ashram said.

The center, which will come upon a 7.5-acre plot, will have medical facilities and a learning center for students, he said.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Suhitanand said the fact that the seventh center of the Ramkrishna Mission is coming up in Gujarat indicates that the Ramkrishna-Vivekananda movement has gained substantial ground in the state and has many followers.

Forest Minister Rana praised the socio-religious work being carried out by various centers of the Mission.

''Schools built by Ramkrishna Math in remote areas of my constituency Limbdi can't be found even in big cities of the state,'' he said. The other six centers of the Mission in Gujarat are located in Rajkot, Vadodara, Limbdi, Porbandar, Bhuj, and Adipur.

