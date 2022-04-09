Two-day conclave in Assam to focus on optimum use of NE waterways: Minister

Union minister Shantanu Thakur, who is in Dibrugarh, said on Saturday that a two-day conclave, with a focus on harnessing the domestic and international potential of the northeast's waterways, will be held here, starting April 11.

The government, during the conclave, will also explore possible collaboration between Assam and the Netherlands in river water management.

Taking stock of the preparations for the two-day event, the union Mos for ports, shipping, and waterways said, ''The conclave will be attended by various stakeholders, including policy planners, senior government officials, domestic and international investors, and representatives of major ports well as the governments of maritime states." The minister noted that discussions will largely revolve around ways to ensure optimal use of waterways of the North East for improving connectivity.

Representatives from the Netherlands, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh will also be participating in the conclave -- being organized in line with the goals of PM Gati Shakti - National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, Thakur said.

Union minister of road, transport, and highways Nitin Gadkari, Union minister of ports, shipping, and waterways & AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, will also take part in the event.

