President Raisi says Iran will not retreat from nuclear rights
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:07 IST
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday Tehran would not give up its right to develop its nuclear industry for peaceful purposes, and all parties involved in talks to revive the 2015 nuclear accord should respect this, state media reported.
Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.
