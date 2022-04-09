Left Menu

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account has been hacked by unknown persons.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:48 IST
India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Meteorological Department's Twitter account has been hacked by unknown persons. The official Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department has more than 2.46 lakh followers.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, MD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said, "It (Twitter account) has been hacked, we are trying to restore it." Notably, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked by unidentified miscreants. However, the UP CMO's Twitter account was restored later.

Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe by cyber security experts over the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022