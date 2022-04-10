Left Menu

Maharashtra: Woman killed, 2 others injured after house collapsed in Bhiwandi area

A woman was killed and two other persons were injured when a slab of a house collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 17:17 IST
Visual from spot. Image Credit: ANI
A woman was killed and two other persons were injured when a slab of a house collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, civic officials said. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the deceased was identified as Gulshan Sagir Ansari (45).

Two others Sagir Khalil Ansari (45) and Mehtab Ansari (30) suffered injuries during the accident and were shifted to the hospital. As per the officials, the incident took place in the Shanti Nagar area near Gausia Masjid in Bhiwandi. The fire brigade and police were present on the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

