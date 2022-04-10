Left Menu

Cooperative sector should try to raise India's milk production by tapping states having potential: Shah

Shah urged the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India NCDFI to explore the possibility of increasing milk production in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar and make India more competitive in dairy export by increasing production and reducing price.The Union Home and Cooperation Minister was addressing the golden jubilee function of Anand-based NCDFI - the apex organisation for cooperative dairy sector - in state capital Gandhinagar.There are still many regions with good availability of water and fertile land, which do not contribute much to the countrys total milk production.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 20:29 IST
Cooperative sector should try to raise India's milk production by tapping states having potential: Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the dairy cooperative sector should take steps towards increasing the country's milk production by exploring possibilities in states possessing untapped potential.

Calling the milk cooperative sector as the secret of Gujarat's prosperity, he said there was a need to replicate this model across the country. Shah urged the National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) to explore the possibility of increasing milk production in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar and make India more competitive in dairy export by increasing production and reducing price.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister was addressing the golden jubilee function of Anand-based NCDFI - the apex organisation for cooperative dairy sector - in state capital Gandhinagar.

''There are still many regions with good availability of water and fertile land, which do not contribute much to the country's total milk production. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar - there are still a lot of possibilities that remain to be harnessed,'' he said. The NCDFI should explore possibilities with the help of the governments in these states. After raising milk production by unlocking the possibilities in untapped states, the federation should also look at increasing exports of milk and dairy products at competitive rates, he said.

''We should bring down the milk production costs and increase the export of milk and dairy products,'' Shah said. At the same time, the NCDFI should work to help dairy farmers increase their income by helping them develop alternative sources through honey production and natural farming, he added. Shah said that the dairy cooperative sector, founded by Tribhuvandas Patel (the founder of Amul cooperative movement) and promoted by Dr Verghese Kurien, is the secret of Gujarat's prosperity. ''I want this to be replicated in all the states,'' he said.

He reiterated the need to promote natural farming so that India becomes capable of fulfilling the need of organic farming demand of the world and rejuvenate its economy. He said his ministry is working on 'Rashtriya Sahakari Data Bank, under which all the cooperatives in the country will be streamlined. Shah inaugurated the headquarters of Gujarat State Co-operative Marketing Federation Ltd. (GUJCOMASOL), the apex cooperative marketing federation engaged in agro input business, at state capital Gandhinagar. He also inaugurated the ''model cooperative village'' programme of NABARD and GSC Bank, in his Lok Sabha constituency of Gandhinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022