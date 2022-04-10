Left Menu

Delhi: Two arrested for selling adulterated ghee

Two people have been arrested in the outer district of Delhi along with 1,250 kg of adulterated ghee. Police said on Sunday that they were allegedly selling duplicate ghee in the original ghee packets of other companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 21:08 IST
Delhi: Two arrested for selling adulterated ghee
Duplicate ghee seized by the police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been arrested in the outer district of Delhi along with 1,250 kg of adulterated ghee. Police said on Sunday that they were allegedly selling duplicate ghee in the original ghee packets of other companies. The accused, identified as Anshul and Arjun, started the ghee supply unit in November 2021 after the COVID-19 lockdown. They were supplying the adulterated ghee in different parts of Delhi.

The police informed that Arjun owned a factory and had employed his friends to refill the duplicate ghee in the ghee packets of other renowned companies. The other accused, Anshul, who runs a company named Balaji Trading, used to supply the packets in the market. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Outer District, Sameer Sharma, said that a private company had filed a complaint against the alleged food adulteration and sales unit being operated in the Mangolpuri area. The police carried out three different raids and recovered 1,250 kgs of duplicate ghee and arrested the two persons operating the racket.

"On April 8, a raid was conducted and police found 250 boxes of fake ghee. The team carried out another operation and raided Balaji Trading Company from where 720 packets of adulterated ghee were recovered," DCP said. He added, "In further investigation, police raided the place where the mixing in ghee was being done. The police found out the accused would bring the original packets of ghee from other companies and empty the packets. They would fill those packets with refined oil and dalda and seal them again."

A case has been registered against the accused of cheating, adulteration of food and sale of noxious food products, police informed. Further investigation into the case is underway and the police are on the lookout for other accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022