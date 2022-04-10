Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM inaugurates revamped Shivrinarayan temple in Janjgir-Champa

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple in the Janjgir-Champa district.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 10-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 23:26 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister unveiled the statue of Mata Shabri and other developed sites.

"Chhattisgarh celebrates its association with Lord Rama as he is in the heart of state people. 'Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit' is an effort to preserve the culture of the state and the memory of Lord Rama and Ramayana," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

