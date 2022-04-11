Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhnath temple attack accused presented before Court in Gorakhpur

Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Gorakhpur on Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:16 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Gorakhnath temple attack accused presented before Court in Gorakhpur
Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi appears before court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gorakhnath temple attack accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi appeared before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Gorakhpur on Monday. Earlier on April 6, accused in the Gorakhnath Temple attack case, Murtaza was shifted to the Uttar Pradesh's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) headquarters in Lucknow for further investigation.

The accused was also taken for a medical examination before being taken to Lucknow and his laptop and mobile have also been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for an investigation. Notably, the father of the accused had stated that his son is mentally not stable and had no plan to commit the offence.

A man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on April 3. Not ruling out the terror angle in forcibly entering the Gorakhnath Temple and assaulting the police personnel, the Uttar Pradesh government had handed over the probe to the Anti-Terrorism Squad after the accused was arrested (ATS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022