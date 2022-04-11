Left Menu

Indonesian police fire tear gas during student protests in Jakarta

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-04-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 14:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Indonesia

Indonesian police fired tear gas and deployed water cannon on Monday during a protest by students in the capital Jakarta, a Reuters witness said.

Students had marched to the parliamentary building to protest against high cooking oil prices and after speculation that President Joko Widodo intended to postpone elections due to take place in 2024 and extend his term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

