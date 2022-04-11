Indonesian police fire tear gas during student protests in Jakarta
Indonesian police fired tear gas and deployed water cannon on Monday during a protest by students in the capital Jakarta, a Reuters witness said.
Students had marched to the parliamentary building to protest against high cooking oil prices and after speculation that President Joko Widodo intended to postpone elections due to take place in 2024 and extend his term.
